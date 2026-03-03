Straitstimes.com header logo

Helicopter crash kills two in Philippines

A helicopter crashed near a residential area in Pililla, Rizal on March 3, 2026, killing two individuals.

PHOTO: RIZAL PROVINCIAL POLICE OFFICE

PHOTO: RIZAL PROVINCIAL POLICE OFFICE

Manila – A Malaysian national and a Filipino were killed on March 3 when a helicopter crashed in a vacant lot about two hours southeast of Manila.

The helicopter was carrying five people, including two Malaysians, when it went down in a grassy area of a residential district in Pililla, a small town in Rizal province, at 7.27am, officials said.

Rizal provincial police officer Ramjae Pangga told AFP that two passengers, a Malaysian and a Filipino, were killed in the crash.

The pilot, meanwhile, had been critically injured, said Pililla town mayor John Masinsin.

“The three survivors are...still in shock, especially the pilot,” he told AFP.

“They are now en route to a tertiary hospital in (Metro Manila), upon the request of their families,” he said, praising the pilot for managing to put the aircraft down in the residential area without hurting anyone.

Mr Pangga added the emergency landing had been forced “because their engine was about to shut down”.

An investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is underway. AFP

