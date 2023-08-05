Heavy rain wreaks havoc in central Taiwan in wake of Typhoon Khanun

A commercial area in Taipei where most stores are closed amid warnings of floods and high winds due to Typhoon Khanun, on Aug 3. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

TAIPEI – Intense rain in the wake of Typhoon Khanun lashed the mountainous parts of Taiwan on Saturday, unleashing floods and landslides that blocked roads and stranded hundreds of people as the authorities rushed to resume transportation links.

Rain has pounded the central county of Nantou since Typhoon Khanun brushed past northern Taiwan on Thursday, with more than a metre of precipitation soaking Ren’ai Township since then, shattering roads and triggering landslides and mudslides.

Local news footage showed a petrol station in Ren’ai buried by landslides, while a motorway nearby was flooded, cutting the key transportation link in the mountainous area.

Across Taiwan, two people were missing and more than 460 stranded, mostly in remote mountainous areas, the government said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

Ms Hsu Shu-Hua, head of Nantou County, said some people were stranded on the mountains and urged the central government and armed forces to send in help as soon as possible.

Vice-President William Lai vowed to provide “greatest resources” to help the local authorities restore infrastructure and transportation.

“Although Typhoon Khanun is gradually moving away from us. People should still make related preparations and must pay attention to rains and winds, as well as your own safety,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Heavy rain was forecast to continue over the weekend, although at a reduced level, as the authorities continued to issue warnings of landslides for mountainous central and southern Taiwan. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Taiwan shuts markets, schools as Typhoon Khanun approaches
Philippine couple defy flood waters from Typhoon Khanun to tie the knot

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top