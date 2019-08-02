Heavy rain shuts courts, schools in Philippines capital

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Authorities shut schools and courts in the Philippine capital region, while flights were briefly suspended due to heavy rain on Friday (Aug 2).

The Supreme Court suspended work in all courts in Metro Manila, while the majority of city mayors ordered students to go home as monsoon rains flooded low-lying areas.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport implemented a lightning red alert before noon, briefly suspending flight and ground operations. Cebu Air Inc cancelled a round-trip domestic flight.

The south-west monsoon is affecting Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon island, while a low pressure area was spotted at about 915 kilometres east of Catanduanes province early in the morning, the weather bureau said.