Heavy rain causes flash floods in several parts of Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Flash floods have hit several parts of Malaysia following heavy rain that fell throughout the night into the wee hours of Monday (July 30) morning.

In Penang, among the worst-hit areas are Jalan Tan Lu Ghee in Taman Free School; Jalan York, George Town and Jalan Ismail Che Mat off Jalan P. Ramlee, where several residents were trapped in their houses when floods hit in the wee hours of the morning.

Firemen received a distress call around 3.30am and rescue efforts were made to bring out the victims - four men and two women - from their houses.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said there was over one metre of water when they arrived at the area.

"We brought them out and sent them to a temporary shelter at Masjid Hashim Yahya," he said.

As of 6am, flash floods were also reported in Bayan Baru, Dhoby Ghaut, Jalan Zoo and Jalan Dato Keramat.

Rain had stopped falling on the island by 7am.

The Penang Island City Council said in a post on its Facebook page at 8.22am that water was receding at Jalan P. Ramlee but vehicles were still not allowed to pass. However, it said that the water had fully receded from Jalan Terengganu.

Heavy downpour also caused massive traffic jams across the Klang Valley on Monday morning.

Astro Radio Traffic reported that road users can expect a two-hour drive from Klang to Amcorp Mall due to flash foods before the cable bridge. It added that the floods were also affecting traffic flow at the New Pantai Expressway traffic from Sunway Pyramid.