Heavy police presence at Anwar’s house in Selangor

SUNGAI LONG, Selangor - There was a hive of activity at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s residence in Sungai Long, near Kajang town in Selangor state, on Thursday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence, media personnel and also supporters who had waited there since the morning.

A convoy of black Volvo SUVs and two black BMW motorbikes arrived at Mr Anwar’s house at 3.15pm and there were also four individuals dressed in suits. They were believed to be the official security detail for the prime minister-designate.

A leader of Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Shamsul Iskandar briskly addressed the crowd, saying that after 24 years, this moment had finally arrived.

“I’m urging everyone to be calm and patient. We must return to efforts in recovering the nation,” said Datuk Seri Shamsul.

Mr Ronnie Liu, a leader of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), also expressed similar remarks, and added: “Anwar has eaten and he is still resting.”

Both PKR and the DAP are members of the four-party Pakatan Harapan, which will be Malaysia’s governing coalition.

Mr Anwar is set to be sworn in as the 10th prime minister at 5pm Thursday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK