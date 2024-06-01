Heavy-metal hijabis from Indonesia set to smash stereotypes and rock Glastonbury

JAKARTA – Smashing barriers is something that all-female hijabi, heavy metal Indonesian band Voice of Baceprot (VoB) does well, and their voices will be heard loud and proud when they take to the stage at the iconic Glastonbury Festival in late June.

The three young women clad in headscarves are debunking stereotypes of metalheads – often seen as noisy, tattooed and overwhelmingly male – and challenging established norms in Muslim-majority Indonesia, hitting milestones and earning an international reputation along the way with their gutsy message of non-conformity.

On May 2, news broke that VoB will perform at Glastonbury, the first Indonesian band to do so in the music festival’s 54-year history.

Britain’s biggest performing arts festival is held for five days in a 364ha site on Worthy Farm in Somerset county, south-western England. Last year, more than 200,000 people attended the Glastonbury Festival, with a record 21.6 million watching the BBC’s television coverage of the event.

Two weeks later, VoB found itself among the trail-blazers in the entertainment and sports field listed in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’s Class of 2024.

When band members Firda Marsya Kurnia, Widi Rahmawati and Euis Siti Aisyah heard the double servings of good news, they broke out into boisterous cheers and celebration.

The feeling was “overwhelming”, the band members told The Straits Times, attributing their success to a decade of hard work, determination and a loyal fan base.

Drummer Siti (or Sitti, as she prefers to be known), 24, said: “Never would have thought we could play at a stage like Glastonbury. It still feels like a dream too high for us to achieve.”

Lead singer Marsya, also 24, said: “We feel so proud, but at the same time, there is a slight feeling of apprehension because we are representing Indonesia.”

Bass guitarist Widi, the youngest of the group at 22, completes the trio.

There is a great sense of camaraderie among the bandmates, who have been making music together for 10 years now. They finish each other’s sentences, tease each other mercilessly and laugh a lot – like sisters, almost.

The band has come a long way, from playing cover hits at school events to writing its own music, releasing hit singles, selling out shows at local venues, and touring internationally.

The “baceprot” in the band’s name means noisy, in the members’ native Sundanese language. The 20-somethings aim to make noise, to challenge attitudes and conventions about the music they play and about Muslim women, one song at a time.

With lyrics that address issues such as gender inequality and climate change, Voice of Baceprot has been called by British magazine Metal Hammer “the metal band the world needs right now”.

The band’s hit English single released in 2021, God, Allow Me (Please) To Make Music, has drawn more than million views on YouTube and more than a million streams on Spotify to date.