Heavy floods hit southern Thailand, rescue continues

Disaster agency workers distribute food and drinking water in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on Dec 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

BANGKOK - Extensive flooding continues to impact at least 200,000 families in southern Thailand, the authorities said on Thursday.

Water drainage and victim rescue operations continued apace as flood conditions improved in all affected areas, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said.

The flood affected 210,552 households in 57 districts of six southern provinces, namely Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, according to the DDPM.

On Wednesday, seven bodies were recovered from the flood-hit areas, and two people were injured, the department said.

The flood occurred after the northeast monsoon prevailed over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, causing severe to heavy rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday, resulting in flash floods, landslides and intense winds. XINHUA

More On This Topic
Johoreans bracing themselves for flooding caused by monsoon rain
World Bank approves $2.3b for Pakistan flood relief projects

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top