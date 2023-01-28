Heavy flooding forces evacuation of some 14,000 in Johor, Sabah, Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR – Heavy flooding caused by torrential rains has forced the evacuation of close to 14,000 people in Johor, Sabah and Pahang states in Malaysia.

Malaysia’s Bernama News Agency reported that 13,827 evacuees were in 73 temporary relief centres as of Saturday morning.

The number of evacuees from Johor rose slightly to 3,480 as of 8am on Saturday from 3,328, the agency said. They came from Mersing, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Batu Pahat, Segamat and Tangkak.

Bernama reported that four rivers in Johor – Sungai Lenik in Segamat, Sungai Kahang in Kluang, Sungai Muar in Muar and Sungai Endau in Mersing – had already breached the level considered dangerous as of Saturday.

As in Johor, the number of evacuees in Sabah also grew from 10,312 on Friday to 10,347 on Saturday morning.

Another relief centre was opened in Lahad Datu on Friday evening to accommodate more evacuees. The other centres are in Pitas, Tawau and Telupid.

There were no new evacuees in Pahang, according to Bernama. The number of people taken to relief centres there remained at 353.

Heavy, continuous rainfall triggered by the north-east monsoon has been causing flooding in Malaysia.

Severe flooding in December displaced close to 70,000 in five of the country’s states and led to five deaths. Among those killed was a 15-month-old boy.

The worst-hit areas then were in the east coast of the peninsula, with most of the evacuees coming from Kelantan and Terengganu.

Malaysia’s meteorological department said at the time that the rains could last until early 2023 due to an active La Nina and negative Indian Ocean Dipole concurrences.