Heavy downpour over large parts of Malaysia to continue

- Malaysia’s Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning affecting several districts in Kelantan and Besut in Terengganu.

In a statement, it said the affected districts in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Bachok and Pasir Puteh

A continuous rain warning has also been issued until today for the entire states of Perlis, Kedah and Penang, as well as several areas in Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama), Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai) and Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman).

At the alert level, several districts in Perak (Hulu Perak, Manjung), Kelantan (Gua Musang) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut and Kuantan) are expected to experience continuous rain during the same period, Bernama reported.

The public can obtain the latest weather information via the myCuaca website and app, as well as MetMalaysia’s official social media channels.

Meanwhile, a family in Bachok with two disabled siblings is relying on their previous experience to help them adjust to the evacuation process.

Ms Nurul Awatif Sudin, 25, related how her brothers Afiq Fairus, 22, and Adam Danish, 14, were able to pack their favourite items and colouring books before being told to evacuate as floodwater reached thigh level.

The change in their behaviour means a lot to her, as both brothers – who have Down syndrome – had a harrowing time during the floods in 2024.

“It really was very tough. We had to coax them repeatedly, but they still did not want to leave the house. We almost gave up evacuating them,” she told Bernama in the relief centre set up at a local school.

“This year, it was different. When I asked them to evacuate, they immediately sought their favourite items, including colouring tools and got ready to follow us to the centre,” she said, adding that her family was placed in a classroom near the toilet to allow her brothers, who need to wear diapers, to manage themselves.

Ms Nurul Awatif said that her brothers, who are prone to throwing tantrums, were calmer in the centre, and occupied their time by colouring and chatting with other family members.

“We were among the earliest families to evacuate, as we feared that the water would rise fast. I helped my mother manage my brothers before we all got into our eldest brother’s car. Even though it was tight, they were calm throughout the journey,” she added.

The friendly treatment by Welfare Department officials also helped put her brothers at ease and reduced their nervousness, she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK