Heavy downpour gridlocks Kuala Lumpur traffic

KUALA LUMPUR – A heavy evening downpour caused severe traffic congestion across central Kuala Lumpur on Dec 4, with major roads around the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) coming to a standstill from as early as 5pm.

In Jalan Ampang, vehicles heading from Bukit Nanas towards Ampang completely stopped from around 6pm, with no visible movement for long stretches.

The situation worsened as traffic from Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Yap Kwan Seng increased in volume, further overwhelming key intersections already burdened by peak-hour flow.

Motorists exiting nearby commercial buildings and paid parking facilities around KLCC were also caught in the gridlock, as main access routes were heavily congested.

Videos and photos shared by social media users showed vehicles in front of KLCC near Wisma Getah remaining stationary for nearly 30 minutes, painting a picture of widespread traffic paralysis.

A similar situation was reported in Jalan Tun Razak, with both directions – from Sungai Besi and from Jalan Pahang – experiencing significant delays.

Traffic on the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway was also affected, though vehicles were still inching forward.

The authorities have yet to provide an official update. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK