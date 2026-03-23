Heatwave in Malaysia sends durian trees blooming earlier than expected

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Orchard owner Tan Chee Keat, 35, said about 20 per cent of his trees had begun fruiting much earlier than usual.

- As Penang residents retreat indoors to escape the heat, durian trees are doing the opposite, bursting into bloom under weeks of dry, scorching weather.

Expect a strong harvest this season, with some orchards already seeing early fruit sets.

Orchard owner Tan Chee Keat, 35, said about 20 per cent of his trees had begun fruiting much earlier than usual. He expects to start selling by mid-April.

“This means less competition and better business for me. The rest will come from end-April to mid-August,” he said.

Mr Tan said the prolonged dry spell had created favourable conditions for flowering, although growers were working to manage stress on the trees.

“We water each tree twice a day, morning and evening, just to keep them stable. If the leaves start to wrinkle, that’s a sign they need more water,” he said.

He said dry weather reduced fungal problems during flowering, which could improve fruit quality.

Mr Tan, a third-generation grower with five orchards, said Balik Pulau’s granite-based soils, which are looser and better drained than heavier laterite, contributed to the character of Penang durians.

“There are more stones in our soil, so it doesn’t hold as much water. That affects the texture and taste,” he said.

Mr Tan added that a continued dry spell would support fruit development, although heavy rain could still disrupt the crop.

“A downpour can cause the flowers to drop. If the weather holds, we expect a long season, with prices becoming more competitive from mid-May into June,” he said.

Another orchard owner, Tang Boon Ley, 61, said the extended heat had strengthened flowering, although it required consistent orchard management.

“Usually two weeks of heat is enough. This time, it has been nearly two months, so we have to stay on top of watering every day,” he said.

Unlike the large monoculture orchards in some other states, Penang’s durian farms are often a mix of varieties grown side by side – Red Prawn, Capri, Green Skin, 604, Kunyit and many more – contributing to the diversity in flavour and texture.

“The trees are full of flowers now and some have already started fruiting. We just need the dry weather to stay stable now and durian lovers will have a good time in two or three months,” Mr Tang said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK