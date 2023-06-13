Heatwave lays bare Vietnam's structural electricity woes

HANOI - Vietnam is battling electricity cuts caused by a heatwave that has exposed structural and bureaucratic problems limiting available power to half of installed capacity and crimping efforts to unlock US$15.5 billion (S$20.8 billion) in global climate funding.

The manufacturing hub hosts large factories run by tech firms Samsung and Foxconn, among others, but has struggled to upgrade its grid, a key step to satisfy demand and lure companies diversifying from China and elsewhere.

“Many factories have had to suspend production due to severe power cuts, and the cuts are regular,” said Mr Hong Sun, chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

“This is a very serious problem for South Korean companies operating in Vietnam.”

And European businesses urged the government this month to move quickly to tackle the power crisis.

“Addressing power shortages requires more concerted efforts to ensure efficient decision-making process for electricity market reforms,” said Ms Trang Nguyen, head of the South-east Asia team at Australia’s non-profit Climateworks Centre.

But against that backdrop it is unlikely renewable energy will come to the rescue any time soon, however.

Despite a recent solar development binge, the South-east Asian nation home to 100 million people is reliant on coal and hydropower.

It has nearly 80 gigawatts (GW) of maximum installed power capacity, but the heatwave has cut output to less than half that at peak times, data for two-week averages to June 11 from state network operator EVN shows, or not even enough for normal days.

Average peak demand has grown roughly fourfold since 2006 to 42.5 GW in 2021, an EVN presentation showed in February. That left the highly populated and industrialised north short of 4.35 GW during the heatwave, the government has said.

Coal-fired plants accounted for about 60 per cent of electricity output last week, EVN data showed, and May imports of coal, at 4.5 million tonnes, were the highest since June 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

But even coal is falling short, as roughly 25 per cent of capacity at such plants has been idled for repairs, the industry ministry said.

A lack of rain has hit output of hydropower, the No. 2 source of electricity, with some northern provinces receiving just about a fifth of last year’s figure, weather data show.

Water levels at almost all northern hydropower plants are too low for them to run at more than a quarter of designed capacity, the industry ministry has said.