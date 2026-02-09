Heatwave in the northern Malaysia to last until April

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Weather experts say this heat is “normal” during the tail end of the north-east monsoon which is forecast to end only in March.

PETALING JAYA – The scorching heat in the northern states of Malaysia may not see any respite just yet even as parts of Johor continue to battle fires.

Daily temperatures, which can soar up to 35 deg C during the day, are expected to last until April.

This is despite the country’s weather still in the wetter La Nina phase.

Weather experts say this heat is “normal” during the tail end of the north-east monsoon which is forecast to end only in March .

According to climatologist Emeritus Professor Azizan Abu Samah, the heat up north was due to the monsoon trough having shifted to the southern South China Sea.

“Between January and February, this trough shifts southwards. The northern states will then enter a dry spell with clear skies and dry windy conditions,” said Dr Azizan, who is attached with Universiti Malaya’s Institute of Ocean and Earth Sciences (IOES).

A monsoon trough is a low-pressure belt where converging winds can cause prolonged rain.

Explaining further, Dr Azizan said the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) weather system, which usually supports thunderstorms and wet conditions in the north, was also in a dry phase.

“But while the weather is hot, temperatures have yet to reach 40 deg C and are now averaging between 34 to 35 deg C,” he said.

The heat up north, he said, was expected to last up until about April when the inter-monsoon period sets in.

The inter-monsoon period usually lasts from April to about June before transitioning to the south-west monsoon.

It usually brings about clear skies during the day and thunderstorms in the evening.

“By then, more rainy days can be expected with temperatures hovering between 23 or 24 deg C, and a maximum of 31 to 33 deg C,” said Dr Azizan.

At press time, the Meteorological Department in Malaysia had issued a Level 1 heatwave alert for Pokok Sena and Padang Terap in Kedah.

A Level 1 alert means the maximum daily temperature can reach between 35 and 37 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

Pulau Langkawi was also reported to have recorded 38 consecutive days without rain since Dec 31, making it the area with the longest dry spell in the country so far in 2026 .

According to the El Nino Southern Oscillation (Enso) status report uploaded to the MetMalaysia website on Jan 20, weak La Nina conditions are expected to persist in February .

It also noted a 75 per cent likelihood of transitioning to Enso-neutral conditions between January to March.

Public health medicine specialist Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh said the elderly, children and those with existing health conditions face higher risks of complications if overexposed to the heat.

“It can affect anyone. Precautions are always to stay hydrated, wear light, well-ventilated clothing, avoiding direct heat and ensuring well ventilated living conditions.

“Strong caffeine should also be avoided as it can lead to dehydration,” said Dr Sharifa, who is attached to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Faculty of Medicine.

She warned that untreated instances of heat exposure could eventually lead to heat exhaustion.

“This will result in heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, a rapid pulse and nausea. It can turn severe and possibly be fatal as well,” she added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK