Heatwave alert for parts of Kedah; KL placed under ‘warning’ level

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The conditions were particularly severe in Baling, Pendang and Pokok Sena in Kedah.

PETALING JAYA - Kuala Lumpur has been listed under Level 1 on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) list of areas affected by the ongoing heatwave.

Level 1 means temperatures in those areas ranged between 35 deg C and 37 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

Other locations are Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Hulu Perak in Perak; Daerah Utara and Timur-Laut in Penang; and Sik, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Pulau Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah.

Meanwhile, three places in Kedah were reported to be placed on the Level 2 heatwave alert, which means the daily maximum temperature in those areas were above 37 deg C and up to 40 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

The conditions were particularly severe in Baling, Pendang and Pokok Sena in Kedah, according to an update by MetMalaysia at 4pm on March 23.

Heatwave levels are categorised by MetMalaysia into three levels: Level 1 (warning), Level 2 (heatwave) and Level 3 (extreme heatwave, with daily maximum temperature above 40 deg C for at least three consecutive days).

On March 22, it was reported that Padang Terap was the only area labelled under Level 2 heatwave by MetMalaysia.

For more information on the daily hot weather status, the public can refer to https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK