Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A memorial ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on March 2 for Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Feb 28.

Follow our live coverage here.

– On the evening of March 1, a small group of Shia adherents gathered outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, chanting “death to America” and holding portraits of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

A day earlier, a US-Israeli strike on Iran had killed Ayatollah Khamenei and other country leaders, while also targeting key security and military sites across the country.

The reaction to his death in Malaysia has since exposed a quiet tension currently at the heart of the country’s Muslim community – between the state’s official rejection of Shia as a “deviant sect”, and the sympathy some prominent Sunni voices have shown for the slain Iranian Shia leader.

For some in the Shia community, Mr Khamenei was not just a political leader but is considered the spiritual authority of adherents worldwide.

“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was our imam and rahbar – leader. He was the viceroy or representative of the Imam Mahdi,” said a 65-year-old Malaysian Shia, who wished to be identified as Mr Zulfikar, for fear of being singled out in the country. “ Imam Mahdi” refers to the messianic figure in Islam.

Mr Zulfikar is among the hundreds of thousands in the country who follow Shia, the second-largest Muslim denomination in the world. Worldwide, some 90 per cent of Muslims are Sunni and over 10 per cent are Shia.

The community in Malaysia has persevered, despite decades of state-sanctioned marginalisation. Islamic authorities only recognise the Sunni denomination, while Shia has been categorised as a “deviant sect” since the 1990s.

This lingering perception was evident from the blistering public backlash against Mr Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil Noor, mufti of Malaysia’s Federal Territories, who said on March 1 that Mr Khamenei died a martyr.

In Islam, the term “martyr” is traditionally reserved for those who die in the cause of holy struggle, or jihad.

In reaction to Mr Fauwaz’s statement on Facebook, multiple Malay-Muslim netizens asked how the leader of a “sect” that is considered “deviant” in Malaysia can be afforded such a recognition, questioning the theological inconsistency in the mufti’s comment.

But Mr Fauwaz was not alone in lauding Mr Khamenei, with Parti Islam SeMalaysia president Hadi Awang echoing the sentiment in his condolences message to the family of the Iranian leader.

“May Allah bestow His mercy upon him and grant those who have lost their lives the reward of martyrdom,” said Tan Sri Hadi, the leader of Malaysia’s opposition Islamist party.

Caught between two worlds

At a separate remembrance ceremony with the Iranian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on March 2, Mr Kamil Zuhairi Abdul Azizi, who heads the Malaysia Shia Imamiyyah Ja‘fari Civil Society, condemned Washington and Tel Aviv.

Speaking on behalf of the Shia community in Malaysia at the ceremony, Mr Kamil said the killing would not weaken Iran, declaring instead that both the US and Israel would face the brunt of Iran’s military resolve.

Mr Kamil Zuhairi Abdul Azizi, who heads the Malaysia Shia Imamiyyah Ja‘fari Civil Society, at a remembrance ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on March 2. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAMIL ZUHAIRI

Since the US-Israeli strike on Feb 28 , Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks not only against Israel but also its Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, which host US military bases.

The US State Department has advised Americans to “ depart now via commercial means ” from those countries as well as Egypt, Iraq, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Syria and Yemen, amid escalating tensions and reports that Tehran has refused to negotiate.

In response to the attack, the Malaysian Parliament showed a rare cross-bench display of solidarity . Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had described the attack as hypocrisy, saying the US as well as European countries often deliver “lectures” on human rights and democracy, something he “can no longer swallow”.

However, not all Malaysians share their political leaders’ sentiment. On social media, several Malaysian accounts welcome the attack and were supportive of the US-Israeli attack.

To them, the deadly strike was “justice” against Iranian political leaders’ treatment of its citizens and its involvement in the Syrian civil war, where over 200,000 Sunnis were killed, mostly civilians.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Kamil welcomed Malaysia’s support for Iran, calling it a positive development. However, he said the reality on the ground differs for the local Shia community.

“Since 2010 until now, I have repeatedly been called to give my testimony to the religious authorities and security forces,” Mr Kamil said.

“I made sure that they understand that Shia Muslims are not terrorists but instead defenders of oppressed groups such as the Palestinians.”

Since the 1979 Iran Revolution that established a Shia Islamic theocracy after ousting the country’s monarch, Tehran has sought to promote Shia beliefs beyond its borders through religious education, cultural outreach and transnational clerical networks.

The Islamic Republicof Iran funds seminaries that train foreign clerics, supports international organisations linking Shia communities, and sponsors cultural centres and publications that disseminate Shia teachings.

In Malaysia, the scrutiny stems from a 1996 fatwa declaring Shia teachings deviant, effectively prohibiting the spread of its doctrine among Muslims in Malaysia. The ruling has since been cited to justify raids on Shia gatherings, the closure of Shia-linked centres and arrests of adherents.

These restrictions force the Shia community to operate in secret, including relying on video conferencing for prayers and discussions, which are held nightly, to avoid being arrested by the religious authorities.

“The Shia community in Malaysia has a need for religious education, through whatever medium that is available,” Mr Kamil said.

A doctrine that divides

Addressing the backlash and divide, Associate Professor Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said the comments reflect public confusion, after three decades of being told by their government that Shia is a heretical belief.

“Malaysians are so controlled doctrinally that anything that is not Sunni is considered deviant, with Shia seen as among the worst,” Prof Syaza said.

“For traditional Malays, even calling Shia Muslims is heretical.”

The split dates back nearly 1,400 years to disputes over succession after the Prophet Muhammad’s death. Shia Muslims believe leadership should have passed to his son-in-law Ali and his descendants, while Sunnis accept the leadership of the caliphs chosen after the Prophet’s death.

The two denominations also have different interpretations on certain religious doctrines and worship.

Today, Sunni Islam is the overwhelmingly dominant branch of the religion that is professed by as much as 90 per cent of the world’s 2 billion Muslims. Shia makes up most of the rest, and is centred in Iran, alongside Iraq, Azerbaijan and Bahrain.

ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute visiting senior fellow Faizal Musa said that fear of the Shia community in Malaysia started from the 1970s. The community was seen as a threat to the status quo of the religious scholarly class, owing to the popularity of the Iranian Revolution among Muslim youth after it ousted the Shah and established a theocratic state, and was thus labelled extremist and radical.

The vilification of the community spiked after 2009, during the tenure of prime minister Najib Razak, who Dr Faizal said was influenced by the puritanical Salafi movement from Saudi Arabia, also called Wahhabism. This theological clash led to clampdowns throughout the last decade.

Wahhabism, a hardline branch of Sunni Islam, places a heavy emphasis on the disciples of Prophet Muhammad as a source of religious rules, while the Shia rejects many of them, and instead built their dogma on the teachings of members of the Prophet’s family.

“But now only a small minority still cling to that fear, largely due to parochial thinking,” Dr Faizal, who is also known by his pen name Faisal Tehrani, told ST.

“Those who are more reflective, sophisticated, and educated have awakened. Shia is no longer feared.”

He said Malaysians’ growing acceptance of the Shia community was catalysed by Iran’s confrontation with Israel in Gaza and how some Muslims admired figures such as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdan , who identifies as a Shia Muslim .

This contrasts with widespread disappointment among Muslims towards Sunni leaders in the Middle East, many of whom he said have drawn closer to the US and Israel despite negative public sentiment.

“Many now admit that their previous fears were unfounded,” Dr Faizal said. “That fearmongering was based on incorrect facts.”

To Prof Syaza, any apparent recognition of the Shias in Malaysia could carry political risks for Mr Anwar’s government.

This is especially at a time when it has faced criticism from conservative Muslim groups over issues including a university student stepping on the Quran and disputes over Hindu temples built illegally on Muslim-owned land .

“The government is already seen as not Islamic enough to the conservative Malays,” she said.