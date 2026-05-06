Ho Chi Minh City targets teaching some subjects in English at eligible schools

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The initiative is expected to serve as a foundation for improving Vietnamese students' language proficiency and international integration.

HO CHI MINH CITY – The authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are planning to pilot the teaching of selected subjects in English at eligible schools as part of a broader strategy to reform and modernise the education system.

The municipal Department of Education and Training has issued a plan to implement the government’s action programme and the city Party Committee’s directives on breakthrough developments in education and training.

A key component of the plan is the gradual roll-out of English instruction for certain subjects at schools that meet the required conditions. The initiative is expected to serve as a foundation for improving students’ language proficiency and international integration.

The southern city is also advancing a proposal to make English a second language in schools. By 2030, around 10 per cent of general education institutions are expected to adopt this model.

The plan also sets out ambitious targets for improving educational infrastructure.

By 2030, the city aims to achieve at least 300 classrooms per 10,000 residents aged between three and 18, while ensuring that at least 80 per cent of general education schools meet national standards. Investment in modern and synchronised teaching equipment will be strengthened.

At the primary level, the city targets having 90 per cent of pupils studying two sessions per day by 2030, with a long-term goal of reaching full coverage by 2045.

The authorities are also working towards universal pre-school education for children aged three to five and compulsory education through lower secondary, with upper secondary universalisation envisioned by 2035.

Digital transformation is another major focus.

By 2030, all general education institutions are expected to implement digital school platforms to support administration and teaching. In addition, all pre-school children will be introduced to English at an early stage.

At the tertiary level, the city aims for all universities under its management and 80 per cent of vocational education institutions to meet national standards. The proportion of technically trained workers with college-level qualifications is projected to reach 24 per cent by 2030 and 30 per cent by 2035.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen training and research linkages, with a target of having 20 per cent of joint programmes conducted in partnership with universities ranked among the world’s top 500. Another 20 per cent of university programmes are expected to achieve international accreditation.

With these measures, Ho Chi Minh City aims to position itself as a leading education hub in South-east Asia by 2045.

The municipal People’s Committee has called on the education sector to renew its management mindset towards a service-oriented approach, enhance the use of data and digital platforms in governance, and link accountability at all levels to educational outcomes and public satisfaction. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK