Several sporting events in Malaysia put on hold amid haze

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Haze shrouds the Kuala Lumpur skyline as seen from Ampang, in Malaysia’s Selangor state, on Sept 3.

PETALING JAYA - Haze has forced organisers in Malaysia to pull the plug on or postpone several sporting events, with participants being informed of the changes and arrangements made for race packs and other event matters.

The PJ Half Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sept 6, was cancelled, while four Para Sukma events in Selangor – athletics, swimming, archery and lawn bowls – were postponed after the air pollutant index (API) reached 169 at noon.

In Kuching, the Merdeka Spirit Run was also postponed from Sept 6 to Oct 4, with organisers saying the decision was made to safeguard participants’ health and safety. Race pack collection, however, proceeded as scheduled.

The PJ Half Marathon organiser also announced the cancellation at the 11th hour, with the event’s terms stating that entry fees are generally non-refundable if the event is cancelled owing to unavoidable circumstances.

Despite the worsening haze, some events, including the Larian Anak Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur and Larian Sawah Padi Tanjong Karang, went ahead as scheduled.

Runners preparing for upcoming races have had to change how and where they train because of the haze.

Information technology executive Rafiqha Mustaffa, 34, said she has taken to strength training indoors and using the treadmill whenever possible.

“It can be stuffy and hard to breathe properly while training outdoors, so we make do with what we can indoors,” said Rafiqha, who is competing in the 10km category at the upcoming Ikhlas Half Marathon event in December.

Avid runner Evan Wong Hon Kitt, 37, said the current haze has cut his outdoor runs from four times a week to twice.

“I’ve tried running on the treadmill, but it’s just not the same compared to being outdoors as we get to really simulate race day conditions,” said Wong, who is preparing for the 30km category in the Coway run later in September.

Wong has taken to performing light strength-training sessions on days when he does not run because of the weather.

Outdoor events should be cancelled or temporarily postponed in the interest of public health, he said.

Tham Jo Yee, 30, said she had to cut short or reduce the intensity of her training sessions whenever she ran outdoors.

“Longer runs are done on the treadmill, which is not my personal favourite. Either way, training must go on,” said Tham, who is preparing for the 21km category in the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon, which takes place in October.

Steven Wang, 29, said the haze has impacted his preparations for the upcoming Hyrox Singapore race.

Hyrox is a structured indoor activity divided into eight segments, with each involving a 1km run followed by ‌a fitness exercise.

“Usually, I try to get at least two outdoor running sessions weekly, but the haze can be suffocating, so we are forced to adapt,” said Wang, from Penang.

“As much as running outdoors allows us to control our pace, we are doing what we can to perform at our best on race day,” he said.

Malaysian Association of Sports Medicine president Ahmad Munawwar Helmi Salim said athletes, especially those preparing for upcoming competitions, should be prepared to modify their training, especially when the API is high.

He said athletes should reduce training duration and intensity when the API ranges between 101 and 200, and train indoors when it exceeds 200, citing National Sports Institute guidelines.

“It’s also important to look at the athletes themselves. Those with underlying illnesses such as asthma are at higher risk,” said Ahmad Munawwar Helmi, who is a sports medicine specialist.

Those who experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness and chest pain should stop outdoor exercise during haze episodes, he said.

“The haze does not just impact performance, but also health. The biggest priority should always be your safety and health,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK