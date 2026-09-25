Haze in Malaysia: Kuching marathon cancelled
- The Kuching Marathon scheduled for Sept 27 was cancelled due to unhealthy haze levels affecting the city.
- The Kuching Marathon Association prioritised health and safety after consulting authorities and monitoring air pollutant index readings above 100.
- Registered participants can collect their medals and T-shirts from Plaza Merdeka starting Sept 26, with schedules on KMA's social media.
AI generated
KUCHING – The Kuching Marathon, scheduled for Sept 27, has been cancelled due to the prevailing haze situation affecting the city.
The Kuching Marathon Association (KMA) said on Sept 25 that the “difficult decision” followed continuous monitoring of air pollutant index (API) readings and consultation with the relevant authorities and medical advisers.
“After careful assessment, the health and safety of all parties, including participants, crew members, volunteers, officials, medic teams and the general public, must take precedence,” it said in a statement.
Kuching has recorded unhealthy API levels over 100 for the past week, including a reading of 158 at 3pm on Sept 25.
To honour runners’ commitment, KMA said all registered participants may collect their finisher medals and T-shirts at Plaza Merdeka starting Sept 26.
Detailed collection schedules will be announced on KMA’s official social media platforms.
“KMA sincerely apologises for the disappointment caused and thanks everyone for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support,” it said.
“The safety and well-being of our community remains our utmost priority.” THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK