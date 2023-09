JAKARTA - Fires raging across forests in Sumatra and Kalimantan during this year’s prolonged El Nino have covered major cities in the Indonesian regions with haze, raising concerns that the smoke could cross international borders.

In South Kalimantan, the situation worsened to the point that thick haze blanketed Syamsudin Noor International Airport in Banjarmasin and at least six flights due to depart on Friday morning had to be rescheduled.