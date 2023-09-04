Haze back in Penang, air quality unhealthy in several areas of Malaysian state

GEORGE TOWN - The haze is back in Malaysia, with the air quality index recording unhealthy levels in some areas in Penang.

According to air quality monitor IQ Air’s data, their Tanjung Bungah monitoring stations near the Alila 2 condominium and the Dalat International School both recorded an index of 149 and 107 respectively.

This is categorised as “unhealthy” for sensitive groups.

On the mainland, the IQ Air station in Lorong Terinai, Bukit Tengah recorded an air quality index of 141, while Seberang Jaya recorded 129.

All four stations saw rapidly deteriorating air quality since the early hours of Monday morning, and forest-burning has been reported in Indonesia.

In June, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that transboundary haze originating from Indonesia will not be an issue any more, because the country is well prepared for it.

He said authorities are looking to use climate-modification technology to produce artificial rain and to strengthen water reserves, which could help to prevent peatland fires. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK