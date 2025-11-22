Hat Yai issues ‘red-flag’ alert as 595mm of rain triggers flood risk across 103 communities

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The rainfall in the past three days has reached critical levels and floodwaters rose across multiple parts of the city.

HAT YAI - The Hat Yai Municipality has issued a red-flag flood alert, warning residents in 103 communities to evacuate to safe areas as accumulated rainfall over the past three days reached critical levels and floodwaters rose across multiple parts of the city.

As at Nov 22, continuous heavy rain sent large volumes of water into key areas within Hat Yai Municipality.

Water levels at several locations have reached emergency thresholds, severely disrupting transport, especially along Saeng Sri Road, Kim Yong Market, and neighbouring commercial zones.

At 8am local time, Hat Yai mayor Narongporn Na Phatthalung, who also directs the city’s Flood Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, issued a statement to update residents on the worsening flood situation and to formally declare the red-flag alert.

595mm of rain in three days

The alert noted that since Nov 19, Hat Yai has recorded 595mm of cumulative rainfall, surpassing the totals seen during both the 2000 flood (497mm) and the 2010 flood (516mm).

Heavy rain has hit the U-Ta Khao basin, especially the eastern side of Hat Yai Municipality — including Khao Kho Hong, Khlong Plo basin and Khlong Rian basin.

These three basins lack major drainage channels, leaving only the Khlong Rian retention area to hold back incoming water.

However, the retention area has now reached capacity and can no longer store additional water.

The authorities must release the overflow into Khlong Mae Rian and Khlong Sam Sip Met to prevent structural damage to the retention-system embankments.

The released water, combined with exceptionally high levels in Khlong Hwa — now at 11.08m, compared with 10.14m in 2024 — has resulted in flash flooding across several communities, including Chanprateep, Chanwirot, Channiwet and Rattanawiboon.

Runoff is now moving quickly into Hat Yai’s inner city, particularly Road 1, Road 2, Road 3, and the Sanehanusorn area, as well as through the Sri Phuwanart underpass, spreading via the canal and drainage network.

In total, 103 communities are under a red-flag evacuation alert.

Residents are instructed to move belongings to higher ground and prepare to relocate to safe areas immediately.

The authorities urge the public to follow official updates and emergency notifications from Hat Yai Municipality closely. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK