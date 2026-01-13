Has caning students in Malaysia lost its sting?

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

One child clinical psychologist said that caning could cause children to become more aggressive or develop anti-social behaviour.

PETALING JAYA – School is back in session, classes are on, and the books are out in Malaysia . But what about the cane?

There has been quite a debate on the matter ever since Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar suggested in November 2025 that caning should gradually be reintroduced as a punishment in schools .

But it appears that the caning issue is distressing to teachers, too.

Teachers generally do not want to wield such a punishment for fear of reprisal by parents who might resort to legal action, said National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Fouzi Singon.

“Right now, there is constant worry among teachers that if they cane their students, they may get sued or the parents would go to the police,” he said.

Mr Fouzi said that the authorities, such as school principals and disciplinary teachers, are allowed to cane students, but it must be done in accordance with the Education Ministry’s rules.

According to the ministry, ­caning is allowed in schools, but there is a standard opera­ting procedure.

As such, Mr Fouzi said there was never an issue of caning being retracted as a form of punishment, but that teachers do not want to carry it out.

“To me, caning no longer has the same effect like in the past. Now, most students just take it in stride and move on,” he said.

“This is unlike in the old days when you got caned for not completing your homework. All it took was one caning and it was enough of a reminder (to do your homework),” he said.

Datuk Shazeli had made the suggestion amid growing concerns over bullying and misconduct among students.

There have been cases of students in Selangor being detained for offences that included extortion and gang-related fights.

Asked about ways to deal with students involved in crimes, Mr Fouzi said it is best for teachers to document all such activities committed by the student, channel them to the right people and present the matter to the parents for further action.

Ms Nawiza Ariff, who is the vice-chairman of Children’s Protection Society Malaysia (KL branch), said that caning would merely create short-term compliance.

She said: “Experience shows that it is not effective for long-term beha­vi­our change. Instead, it may worsen deeper issues.

“Caning does not address why the behaviour happened. The behaviour often returns in a different form. Caning will lead to a more rebellious attitude and can increase mental health issues.”

Ms Nawiza suggested having early intervention and a support system in place. She also outlined measures such as school-based community service and counselling for students to hold them responsible for their mistakes.

“Most important is a strong school-parent partnership, mandatory parent involvement for serious cases and clear communication of expectations and consequences,” she said.

Child clinical psychologist Noor Aishah Rosli suggested adopting the United States’ SNAP (Stop Now And Plan) programme for children aged six to 11 with behavioural problems.

These kids, she said, are sent to visit the police station, attend talks and learn about crimes and the law.

She said that caning may have a short-term effect where the child would get scared or feel pain.

“But going by research findings, they do not understand the consequences. Instead, they become more aggressive, seek revenge and develop anti-social behaviour or even anxiety,” she said.

Before caning a problematic child, she said, it is important to find out the root cause of the misbehaviour.

Dr Aishah said: “Children do not have cognitive maturity even though he or she may be a bully or commit crimes. Sometimes, these children come from abusive families, where they only recognise violence and abuse, so that is how they behave as well.”

“We assume kids know what is right and wrong, but in reality, they do not have that level of understanding,” she added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK