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Camera traps installed at Fraser’s Hill after tiger spotted in the area

Photos have gone viral on social media showing a tiger by the side of the road along the route to Fraser’s Hill.

KUANTAN – The Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has installed four camera traps after receiving reports of a Malayan tiger roaming by the roadside along the Fraser’s Hill route near Raub heading towards Kuala Kubu Bharu (KKB), Selangor.

Pahang Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff stated that his department received information regarding the incident at around 9am on Oct 10.

“Four Perhilitan officers went to the location to conduct an investigation and install camera traps,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that monitoring in the area will continue to gather further information regarding the presence of the tiger.

It was reported that several photographs depicting the animal’s presence went viral on social media, sparking various reactions from the public. BERNAMA