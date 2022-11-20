Harris tells China’s Xi that US doesn’t seek conflict, welcomes competition

US Vice-President Kamala Harris met China’s President Xi Jinping in Bangkok on Nov 19. PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK - US Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Sunday she had told China’s President Xi Jinping that Washington does not seek confrontation with China but welcomes competition.

“We welcome competition, but we do not see conflict, we do not seek confrontation,” Ms Harris told a news conference at the US ambassador’s residence in Bangkok, ending an Asia trip that included meeting the Chinese leader.

Ms Harris said she also reiterated to Mr Xi a message from President Joe Biden that “we intend to keep open lines of communication available because... it is in the best interest of the globe and each nation”. REUTERS

