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Since the 1970s, the Rohingyas have fled to Malaysia, drawn by its Muslim-majority population, among several factors.

KUALA LUMPUR – An online backlash over a Rohingya community’s Hari Raya Haji cattle sacrifice has reignited anti-refugee sentiment in Malaysia.

What began as local complaints over waste disposal after the slaughter of 60 cattle for the korban ritual quickly turned into a wider attack on the refugees’ presence in the country. An online petition launched on June 1 calling for their removal has since attracted more than 130,000 signatures.

Activists say the controversy reflects a familiar pattern in Malaysia, where disputes involving the Rohingya, from jobs and crime allegations to business activities, hygiene concerns and perceived wealth, often fuel wider hostility towards the stateless Muslim minority from Myanmar.

“Every time there is an issue involving one Rohingya individual or group, the anger quickly spreads to the whole community,” said Rohingya youth activist Nur Sadek, a law student at a Malaysian public university under a foreign-funded scholarship.

The controversy began after residents near Jalan Besar Selayang Baru in Selangor raised concerns on May 27 over sanitation following the ritual slaughter, with local media reporting complaints that blood and animal waste had been dumped into nearby drains.

During Hari Raya Haji, also known as Aidiladha, Muslims traditionally sacrifice livestock and distribute the meat to the poor, a practice often crowd-funded by multiple families or backed by international donors and non-governmental organisations pooling resources for marginalised communities.

But the controversy soon expanded beyond hygiene concerns.

Social media users questioned how an impoverished refugee community could afford dozens of cattle reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit, while critics renewed accusations that Rohingya refugees were burdening public resources and competing for jobs. This was even though local media reported that businesses or workers from a wet market had sponsored the cattle for the Rohingyas.

The petition argues that the growing Rohingya population pressures infrastructure and social services. It calls on the government to pursue alternatives including third-country resettlement and greater support for refugees closer to Myanmar.

Public resentment was also evident online.

“At first we help them, but over time they bring more family members and friends,” Facebook user Izzuan Shah wrote, expressing concerns frequently voiced online about the community’s growing presence in Malaysia.

Community with no country

Malaysia hosts more than 200,000 refugees and asylum seekers registered with the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, including more than 120,000 Rohingya from Myanmar, making them the country’s largest refugee population. Aid groups and researchers believe the actual number is higher.

Larger Rohingya communities can be found on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur and in Kedah, with pockets of them in states like Kelantan or Terengganu.

Since the 1970s , the Rohingyas have fled persecution, discrimination and violence in Myanmar by land and sea to Malaysia with the help of smuggling and trafficking networks, drawn by its Muslim-majority population, relatively stronger economy and established Rohingya community. However, they remain without formal legal status as Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, leaving them with no access to legal employment, education and basic healthcare.

The growing hostility towards them in Malaysia has drawn concern from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM), which condemned what it described as escalating hate and dehumanisation directed at the Rohingya community.

In a statement on June 3, the commission said recent abusive comments and hateful narratives targeting Rohingya refugees reflected “a dangerous trend of dehumanisation”. It urged Malaysians to reject misinformation, harmful stereotypes and inflammatory rhetoric directed at refugees and asylum seekers.

Hartini Zainudin , a child rights advocate who works with refugee families, said hostility towards the Rohingya tends to emerge in cycles and is often amplified by misinformation circulating online.

“Hatred of the Rohingya moves in waves in this country,” she told The Straits Times.

Hartini said many Malaysians encounter Rohingya refugees through viral social media posts rather than direct interaction, reinforcing stereotypes that portray the entire community as problematic. This is even though many of these refugees struggle with poverty, limited access to healthcare and education, and the uncertainty of living without legal status.

Activist Azman Rahmat said that while some groups have tried to help Rohingya refugees better understand local norms and culture, such efforts remain limited.

“There are us who are out there helping out. But there are more than 100,000 out there. So the impact is hardly visible and progress is slow,” he said.

“Without the support from the government, integrating the Rohingya would be a tough task.”

The government this year launched Dokumen Pendaftaran Pelarian, a registration system aimed at better managing the refugee population. Some 4,010 refugees, with the majority being Rohingya detained at its immigration depots across the country, have been registered. The system collects biometric data including facial recognition and voice data, which will be used to match working-age refugees with jobs in sectors with labour shortages identified by the government.

Sadek, the Rohingya youth activist, said misinformation about his community continues to spread like a wildfire online, influencing Malaysians to view them in a negative light.

Many refugees struggle to find jobs as bosses fear legal complications or public backlash, and some landlords refuse to rent homes to Rohingya tenants because of stereotypes they encounter online. Children also face barriers to education, leaving young refugees uncertain about the future.

“When negative issues trend online, you can immediately feel the change in how people look at or interact with you, even towards people who have done nothing wrong,” Sadek said.

Sadek is due to graduate from university next year. Yet he said he rarely speaks about his future because he does not know what it will look like.

“I don’t know what is for me in a year to come,” he said. “I can’t see it.”