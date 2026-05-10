Hantavirus screening ramped up at Malaysia’s maritime entry points, over 22,000 vessels inspected

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Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said more than 22,000 ships and boats have been inspected at Malaysia’s entry points.

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia has ramped up health screenings at all international entry points, particularly in the maritime sector, to prevent hantavirus from entering the country, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He assured the public that as of May 10, there have been zero hantavirus cases reported in Malaysia or involving Malaysians, noting that the six lab-confirmed cases recently highlighted were all reported abroad.

However, he stressed that the country must remain vigilant against the rodent-borne virus.

“We do not want to be alarmist, but we also do not want the people to be complacent. No country is safe unless we take precautionary measures and remain prepared,” he told reporters.

To fortify the nation’s borders, Dr Dzulkefly said strict monitoring is being enforced on the maritime sector, with health inspections mandated for all ships and vessels entering Malaysian waters, especially those arriving from high-risk areas.

He said that up to May, a total of 22,367 ships and boats have been inspected at Malaysia’s entry points.

From these inspections, he said 2,421 free pratique certificates and 1,146 ship sanitation certificates have been issued.

“These steps are crucial to ensure that vessels entering our country comply with international public health and sanitation requirements,” he said during a press conference in Cyberjaya on May 10.

Dr Dzulkefly outlined a four-pronged approach taken by the ministry to tackle the threat, including global surveillance and information sharing, strict border controls, targeted maritime monitoring and community empowerment.

On the country’s medical readiness, the minister said Malaysia’s healthcare system is fully equipped to detect and treat the virus.

He said the Institute for Medical Research has the capacity to diagnose hantavirus using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

“The virus can cause acute respiratory syndrome, similar in nature to Sars, and in more severe cases, it can lead to haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (kidney complications). This is what we are conducting PCR tests for.

“Our standard diagnostics and tests are ready. Health offices at all international entry points are also prepared and will continue to strengthen sanitation activities,” he added.

Dr Dzulkefly also urged the public to maintain high levels of environmental cleanliness to keep rodent populations at bay, and to seek immediate medical treatment if they experience any symptoms.

“Risk communication and public awareness campaigns are being intensified so that the public is more alert. A prepared and responsive health system is vital, and the Health Ministry’s response level is currently at a high state of readiness,” he said.

Hantavirus is a rodent-borne virus transmitted to humans through air contaminated with rat urine, droppings or saliva.

Two Singapore residents aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship were initially suspected of having hantavirus, though both later tested negative.

Dr Dzulkefly previously said no Malaysians were aboard the ship, which is anchored near Tenerife, Spain, after a fatal hantavirus outbreak resulted in at least three deaths.

At present, there are eight cases: five confirmed, three suspected and three deaths. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK