Hanoi issues forceful directive on tightening dog and cat meat trade

HANOI - In a major move to safeguard public health and promote more ethical practices, the Hanoi Sub-department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Veterinary services has issued a critically important directive in a move towards eliminating dog and cat meat trade across the city’s districts.

The comprehensive directive outlines a multi-pronged strategy involving strict enforcement and cooperation across multiple government agencies and mobile inspection teams.

Citing the grave risk posed by the recent rabies outbreak across the country, the directive emphasises the urgent need to prevent such a public health crisis in Hanoi. There have been 102 rabies outbreaks in 29 provinces and cities causing human fatalities.

A core focus of the directive is to enhance rabies vaccination rates to over 90 per cent among the pet dog and cat population through a concerted drive by veterinary authorities.

Strict monitoring and tough penalties have been mandated for any illegal trade, transportation, slaughter or sale of dogs and cats for meat purposes. Mobile inspection teams will be deployed at key transportation routes to systematically intercept and halt any unauthorised movement of live dogs and cats.

Critically the directive calls for extensive public awareness campaigns using mass media to educate residents about the dangers of rabies, the need for responsible pet management practices and to discourage the deeply entrenched habit of dog and cat meat consumption.

Hanoi aspires to cultivate more compassionate attitudes towards animals overall.

By designating ‘rabies-safe zones’ where the dog and cat meat trade is completely eliminated, this pioneering directive aims to transform Hanoi into a civilised, tourist-friendly city aligned with international standards for animal welfare and food safety.

While presenting challenges to long-held culinary traditions, the municipal government hopes robust enforcement combined with shifting societal values will culminate in Hanoi joining world cities that have banned dog and cat meat consumption.

Director of International Advocacy at the Soi Dog International Foundation Rahul Sehgal said: “Soi Dog, as a technical support organisation facilitating this pioneering campaign, commends Hanoi’s progressive directive against the dog and cat meat trade.

“This initiative demonstrates a commitment to aligning Vietnam’s capital with contemporary global standards. We will continue providing various assistance to facilitate this move going forward.”

This forceful directive serves as a pivotal catalyst for positive change and provides the impetus to ultimately eradicate the dog and cat meat trade, positioning Hanoi as a progressive leader in this sphere among Vietnamese cities. VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK