Hand, foot and mouth disease cases on the rise in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City

– The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Ho Chi Minh City is on the rise, with many cases developing severe complications, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

The city recorded 1,225 cases within a week from Dec 1 to 7.

Con Dao Special Zone, Nha Be commune and Binh Tan ward had the highest number of infection cases per 100,000 people.

Deputy director of HCDC Le Hong Nga , said that the Enterovirus 71 (EV71) subtype is the main reason for the increase in severe HFMD cases.

HFMD caused by EV71 can be more serious with dangerous complications that require immediate hospitalisation, the deputy director said.

The city’s Department of Health highlighted that the appearance of EV71 is closely related to the increase in the number of cases and severe cases.

In November, Children’s Hospital 1 tested 18 severe cases of HFMD and found 10 positive for EV71.

The Infectious Diseases and Neurology Department at Children’s Hospital 1 is crowded with children suffering from HFMD seeking examination and treatment.

Dr Du Tuan Quy , head of the department, said the number of HFMD cases increased compared with November .

The department treats more than 100 outpatients and 40 inpatients a day, Dr Quy said.

The number of severe cases has increased, and this is an alarming sign for the epidemic season in 2025 , he said.

Doctors advise parents to recognise the warning signs early to send their children to the hospital as EV71 causes neurological, respiratory and circulatory complications.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, from the beginning of 2025 until now, the country recorded 78,460 cases of HFMD , an increase of 15.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

There was one death.

HCM City recorded 35,440 cases of HFMD during the period. THE VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK