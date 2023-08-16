Half-naked Pattaya tourist dangles on hotel window seconds before plummeting to her death

Ms Daria Iuzifiak, 32, was staying with her Russian boyfriend when she fell to her death at the Seven Seas Condo Resort in Pattaya, Thailand. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/AGODA
Raul Dancel
Correspondent
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
57 min ago

PATTAYA, Thailand - Police in Thailand have arrested a Russian after his girlfriend plummeted to her death from the seventh floor of a hotel in the resort city of Pattaya.

A harrowing video recorded on a security camera showed Ms Daria Iuzifiak, 32, dangling by her legs, upside down, on a window sill at one of the seventh-floor rooms of the Seven Seas Condo Resort.

Seconds later, she fell, hands flailing, head first into the ground.

The hotel’s security guards found her naked from the waist down and lying face down in a pool of blood.

Her 30-year-old boyfriend, Mr Oeaop Nbahobny Fedor, appeared to be standing by the window when it happened, at around 6am, on Sunday.

He was shirtless and agitated when police arrested him.

He had to be pinned down to the ground by a couple of officers, so he could be handcuffed.

Police Lieutenant-Colonel Kanisorn Apisop, superintendent in Pattaya’s Jomtien district, said there were no signs Ms Iuzifiak was assaulted before her death.

“The couple’s room was messy with food containers and alcohol bottles, but there was no indication of fighting or a struggle,” he said.

Still, Mr Fedor was arrested to determine how he was involved in Ms Iuzifiak’s death.

He was said to have denied assaulting Ms Iuzifiak.

His drug test came back negative.

Lt-Col Kanisorn said police were reviewing other security camera footage.

Investigators said Ms Iuzifiak was seen staying with Mr Fedor at the hotel around a week ago.

Ms Iuzifiak filed a police report and consulted with immigration officials on Friday after losing her passport.

A post-mortem examination is under way to check if she was alive before she fell.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Counselling

  • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

Online resources

