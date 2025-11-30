Straitstimes.com header logo

Sabah state election: Incumbent GRS beats opposition, Hajiji Noor sworn in as Chief Minister

Mr Hajiji Noor has been sworn in as Sabah's Chief Minister for a second term.

PHOTO: HAJIJI HAJI NOOR/FACEBOOK

KOTA KINABALU - Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor has been sworn in as Sabah’s Chief Minister for a second term before Governor Musa Aman.

Mr Hajiji, who retained the Sulaman seat in the polls, was sworn in at 3.05am on Nov 30 at Istana Seri Kinabalu after GRS formed a coalition state government together with Upko, Pakatan Harapan and five independent candidates.

GRS won 29 seats in the recent Sabah polls.

Upko won two seats, Pakatan Harapan won one and the independents won five for a total of 37 seats to obtain a simple majority in the 73-seat state assembly.

Warisan won 25 seats but was not able to gather enough support to form the state government.

Other parties that won seats were Barisan Nasional (six), Sabah STAR (two), Perikatan Nasional (one), Pakatan Harapan (one) and KDM (one).

Voter turnout was 64.35 per cent, involving ordinary voters, postal voters and early voters for a total of 1,148,476 voters. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

