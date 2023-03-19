Hailstorms pelt Chiang Mai, knock over power poles

CHIANG MAI – Several districts in Chiang Mai were hit by rain and hail on Saturday, causing damage to hundreds of properties, power poles, trees and billboards.

The Doi Suthep-Pui National Park was most heavily hit, with some 55 households directly affected. Many areas also suffered blackouts.

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn instructed local agencies to set up a command centre and shelter at Wat Langka in Muang district. Local officials have been handing out food, water and basic necessities to people affected by the storms.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, gusty winds and hail are expected to hit the north, north-east and central region on Sunday.

The department advised people to stay indoors and away from big trees, unsecured billboards and other shaky objects outdoors, while farmers should take steps to protect their crops. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK