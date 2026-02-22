Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar will now succeed as the chairman of Perikatan Nasional.

– Malaysia’s main opposition alliance on Feb 22 appointed Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as its new chairman, following weeks of uncertainty after the resignation of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) supreme council held at the Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) headquarters, breaking with the longstanding agreement that the chairman must be a president of one of its component party by appointing the Islamist party’s vice-president.

PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the council first approved Muhyiddin’s resignation, which took effect from Jan 1, 2026, before unanimously appointing Datuk Seri Samsuri to the post with immediate effect.

“It was informed that the meeting approved the resignation effective January 2026. The meeting then unanimously agreed to appoint Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as the new Perikatan Nasional chairman with immediate effect,” he told a press conference.

The meeting was attended by all supreme council members, including the presidents of its four component parties: Muhyiddin of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Mr Abdul Hadi Awang of PAS, Mr Dominic Lau of Gerakan and Mr P. Punithan of the Malaysian Indian People’s Party.

PN is currently the largest opposition bloc in Parliament and the main challenger to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s multiracial ruling coalition. The leadership change came as the coalition seeks to project unity and renew its strategy after more than five years under Muhyiddin’s stewardship.

Addressing questions on why Dr Samsuri was chosen and whether other names were considered, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin said the coalition’s Constitution does not restrict the chairmanship to party presidents or deputies.

“Under the Perikatan Nasional Constitution, it is not stated who can be appointed as chairman. This means anyone from PN can be chosen by the supreme council. It does not have to be a president or deputy president. It means whoever,” he said when addressing the press later.

He added that PAS backed Dr Samsuri based on his credentials and recent electoral record.

“PAS took the view of the strengths that Dr Samsuri has. He is a menteri besar and a two-term MP. He also demonstrated strong performance in the 15th general election and the Terengganu state polls. Those are among the criteria why PAS chose Dr Samsuri,” he said.

An aerospace engineer by training who holds a doctorate, Dr Samsuri has cultivated a more administrative and technocratic image in Terengganu since taking office in 2018.

He previously served as political secretary to PAS president Hadi Awang when the latter was Terengganu menteri besar from 1999 to 2004, and is widely regarded as Tan Sri Hadi’s protege.

His elevation to the PN chairmanship places a long-time Hadi ally at the helm of the opposition coalition, signalling both continuity within PAS and a generational shift in the bloc’s leadership.