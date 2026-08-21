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Gun found in student’s bag in Philippines after teacher’s surprise check in class

The police recovered a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver without ammunition, which was secured for documentation and disposition.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A .357-calibre revolver was recovered from the school bag of a 14-year-old student during a surprise inspection in a school in the Philippines on Aug 20.

The firearm was discovered at around 3.50pm after a teacher inspecting students’ school bags as a precautionary safety measure found the weapon inside the minor’s bag.

Teacher finds firearm during bag inspection

The school administration immediately sought police assistance after the firearm was discovered, prompting responding police personnel assigned to the school located in Cebu city’s municipality of Pinamungajan to verify the report and secure the weapon.

The police recovered a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver without ammunition.

The firearm was subsequently secured for documentation and proper disposition.

Initial investigation showed that the firearm allegedly belonged to the student’s grandfather and had been kept inside a cabinet at their residence.

The minor reportedly took the firearm from the cabinet and brought it to school on Aug 20.

Student turned over to municipal social welfare office

Police said the student’s parents were working outside the municipality, while the minor was under the care of his grandparents.

Following procedures concerning minors, the student was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office while awaiting the arrival of his parents or guardian.

As at Aug 21, the incident remains under investigation, while appropriate intervention for the minor is being undertaken in coordination with the social welfare office and the child’s parents or guardians.

Heightened school security

The firearm’s recovery came amid heightened security measures in schools across Cebu following a recent shooting inside a senior high school in Zamboanga that left two people dead.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro had earlier directed the police provincial director and chiefs of police to heighten security in public and private schools, including stronger police presence, regular security checks and closer coordination with school authorities.

In response to the directive, Cebu Police Provincial Office Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr ordered the deployment of police officers to schools through a one-police-to-school scheme in coordination with local government units and school administrators.

Police also reminded firearm owners to properly secure their weapons, particularly in households with children, and ensure that firearms are kept in appropriate storage and inaccessible to minors. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK