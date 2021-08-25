Grim economic outlook increases scrutiny of Budget in Thailand - even royal budget

Indochina Bureau Chief
Thailand's unemployment rate hit a 12-year-year high of 1.96 per cent from January to March.PHOTO: AFP
  • Updated
    31 min ago
  • Published
    31 min ago
BANGKOK - Late at night on Saturday (Aug 21), as protestors upset with the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic battled police on the streets, four legislators from the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) stood up in parliament to demand greater scrutiny and deeper cuts in the national budget for royal agencies.

The fact that they did so was not surprising, given the reputation of the young party for asking tough questions about Thailand's rich and powerful monarchy.

