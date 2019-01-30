2 killed in grenade attack on mosque in southern Philippines

MANILA - Two people were killed and at least four wounded in a grenade attack on a mosque early Wednesday (Jan 30) morning in Zamboanga city, a key gateway in the Philippines' restive south.

This comes just two days after twin blasts rocked a Roman Catholic cathedral on Jolo island, west of Zamboanga, and left at least 20 dead and over 100 injured.

Chief Inspector Shellamae Chang, spokesman of the Zamboanga police, identified those killed as Mr Habil Rex, 46, and Mr Bato Sattal, 47. Both were said to be preachers at the mosque.

An unidentified suspect reportedly turned off a nearby streetlight and lobbed a grenade at the mosque, in Talon district, where about 10 people were sleeping, just past midnight on Wednesday.

One investigator told online news site Rappler that a safety lever of a Belgian-made grenade was recovered at the scene.

The Inquirer reported that the mosque was owned by a retired police official.

In a statement, the Ulama Council of Zamboanga Peninsula called the attack "devilish, irrational and inhumane".

Wading into the issue, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a tweet: "Now the mayhem is interfaith."

"That means the secession is over, and plain vanilla mass murder has taken over, requiring the most extreme measures sufficient to end it without any talk-back from enemies of the state who objectively if not intentionally side with the criminals," he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac said in a report that one of the suspects in the bombing of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, in the mainly Muslim province of Sulu, was killed in a police raid late on Tuesday (Jan 29).

The suspect was identified as Ommal Yusop, 64.

Another suspect, a certain "alias Kamah", and an unidentified third suspect, managed to flee.

Yusop and Kamah were earlier spotted in a CCTV footage running away seconds after the first bomb exploded inside the cathedral.

Both were said to be members of the "Ajang-ajang" faction of the Abu Sayyaf, a small but brutal gang of self-styled Islamic militants founded in the 1990s with seed money from Osama bin Laden's Al Qaeda network.

The Abu Sayyaf has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mr Rommel Banlaoi, executive director of the Philippine Institution for Peace, Violence and Terrorism Research, told ABS-CBN News Channel that he does not doubt ISIS' claim "because the target is a cathedral".

"Local terrorist organisations will not dare mount such a kind of mass casualty attack against Christian symbols, particularly cathedrals. Only ISIS has that kind of motivation to target cathedrals and to target Christian communities," he said.

Security forces unleashed airstrikes on suspected lairs of the Abu Sayyaf in the towns of Patikul and Indanan, in Sulu, after President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to crush the group.

Mr Duterte said on Tuesday the twin blasts that rocked the Jolo cathedral may have been a suicide attack, citing a briefing given to him by military commanders.

"It exploded. That is terrorism and suicide. You cannot carry plastic bags, you will be questioned by the military, police when you have backpack," he said when asked by reporters to clarify an earlier remark.

He added: "But you could see all around bits and pieces of flesh. We even stepped on it."

Asked separately about Mr Duterte's comment, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said it was possible the second blast "may have been a suicide bomber".

"The first bomb that exploded inside the church was apparently left behind by a certain woman," he said.

"The second bomb that exploded at the entrance about a minute and a half after, may have been a suicide bomber as indicated by body parts strewn all over," he said.

Mr Duterte said he was certain the militant Abu Sayyaf group was responsible for the church attack and that it was possible, though not certain, that one of the bombers was Indonesian.