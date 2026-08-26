Green turtles return to Malaysia’s Kelantan coast after 30 years

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As part of conservation efforts, 156 of the hatchlings were released back into the sea.

KOTA BHARU – After a three-decade absence, sea turtles have returned to Malaysia’s Kelantan coast as several hatchlings were discovered in the town of Pasir Puteh.

The discovery was reported to the local Fisheries Community before being referred to the Kelantan Fisheries Depart­ment for further action and monitoring.

Kelantan Fisheries Department director Ismail Ibrahim said the hatchlings were identified as green turtles.

“We released 156 of the hatchlings back into the sea as part of conservation efforts.

“We have not recorded any sea turtle landings in Kelantan waters for a long time.

“The return of these hatchlings is a very positive sign for our marine ecosystem,” he said in a post on the Kelantan Fisheries Department’s official Facebook page on Aug 24, Bernama reported.

Meanwhile, state agriculture, agro-food industry and commodities committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said the Pachakan and Tok Bali beaches in Pasir Puteh have the potential to become turtle nesting sites again after hatchlings and eggs were found in the area.

“In the past, turtles living around Pulau Redang also landed at Pachakan beach in Semerak, Pasir Puteh.

“As such, we must take action to prevent this species from becoming extinct,” he said in a social media post.

“One of the measures is to conduct awareness campaigns to ensure turtle habitats are preserved. With proper planning, we are confident that Pachakan beach and Tok Bali can once again become turtle nesting sites.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK