Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Green mussel shell piles engulf North Jakarta’s eroding coast

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Children swim at a bamboo footbridge, with piles of discarded green mussel shells nearby, in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on Sept 20.

Children swim at a bamboo footbridge, with piles of discarded green mussel shells nearby, in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on Sept 20.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

JAKARTA - Inside a small tent facing Jakarta Bay in Cilincing, North Jakarta, Mr Muhammad Fajar Alamsyah sits quietly, extracting mussels from their shells, a dead-end job he has been doing for more than a decade.

In North Jakarta fishing neighbourhoods, where fisherfolk can harvest between one and four tonnes of green mussels every day, people who do not sail like Mr Fajar make their ends meet by shelling mussels, collecting 20kg of edible flesh on a good day.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.