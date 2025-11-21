Green mussel shell piles engulf North Jakarta’s eroding coast

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Children swim at a bamboo footbridge, with piles of discarded green mussel shells nearby, in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on Sept 20.

JAKARTA - Inside a small tent facing Jakarta Bay in Cilincing, North Jakarta, Mr Muhammad Fajar Alamsyah sits quietly, extracting mussels from their shells, a dead-end job he has been doing for more than a decade.

In North Jakarta fishing neighbourhoods, where fisherfolk can harvest between one and four tonnes of green mussels every day, people who do not sail like Mr Fajar make their ends meet by shelling mussels, collecting 20kg of edible flesh on a good day.