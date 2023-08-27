Greater Jakarta LRT to serve passengers from Aug 28

JAKARTA - The Greater Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) will start serving passengers from Monday, with 18 stations becoming operational.

Local news agency Antara reported that state railway company PT KAI’s vice-president of public relations Joni Martinus said on Saturday: “The Greater Jakarta LRT stations are placed in strategic locations ranging from residential areas to business districts.

“The goal is to make it easier for commuters to transport to and from the capital city or other regions.”

The 18 stations are: Dukuh Atas, Setiabudi, Rasuna Said, Kuningan, Pancoran, Cikoko, Ciliwung, Cawang, TMII, Kampung Rambutan, Ciracas, Harjamukti, Halim, Jatibening Baru, Cikunir I, Cikunir II, Bekasi Barat, and Jatimulya.

The Jakarta Globe said that the automated, driverless train system has a capacity to carry up to 2,000 passengers per trip and that the government expects LRT Jabodebek to transport around 500,000 passengers a day.

There are two types of LRT stations - an interchange station and a typical station. The difference between both lies in the number of lines, the location of the station, and the facilities. Mr Martinus said that there is an interchange station in Cawang and 17 typical stations, according to Antara.

The news agency said that an interchange station has three floors, with the first floor serving as the boarding and commercial area, the second as the platform area, and the third floor as the commercial area.

On the other hand, a typical station has two floors, the lower floor being the boarding area and the upper serving as the platform area.

As Cawang Station is an interchange or transit station, passengers who board at Harjamukti Station and head to Jatimulya Station will be able to change trains at Cawang Station.

The Greater Jakarta LRT stations are equipped with escalators, stairs and elevators, toilets, lactation rooms, prayer rooms, a health room, a passenger information display system, a passenger announcement system, and closed-circuit television.

Mr Martinus said: “The government and KAI also present disabled-friendly stations by presenting elevators, gates, accessible toilets, and tactile (pavings), which are expected to make it easier for passengers with disabilities to use the LRT.”

The Jakarta Post previously reported that the Greater Jakarta LRT was set to begin full public service on Aug 18, a day after the country’s Independence Day celebration.