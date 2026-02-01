Graft busters freeze $320k in accounts over e-waste probe in Malaysia, seize $54k

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Graft busters have frozen two bank accounts worth an estimated RM1 million (S$319,964) and seized about RM170,000 in cash following investigations into the management of electronic waste (e-waste).

The probe involves the director-general, deputy director-general and an assistant officer of the Environment Department as well as a civilian.

Sources said the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation division, which began on Jan 19, led to the freezing of one company account and one individual bank account with a combined value of about RM1 million.

“So far, the MACC has frozen a company account containing about RM700,000 and another individual account with approximately RM300,000.

“At the same time, the investigation is focusing on allegations of abuse of power and corruption involving the failure to take enforcement action against scheduled waste management companies linked to illegal waste disposal activities,” the source said.

On Jan 29, the Environment Department director-general, deputy director-general and an assistant officer were detained.

They were remanded for seven days until Feb 5 while a civilian was remanded for three days until Feb 1.

Meanwhile, MACC senior investigation division director Zainul Darus confirmed the matter when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Investigations are focusing on alleged abuse of power and corruption linked to the management of e-waste, believed to have taken place over the past few years, a source said.

Earlier, 16 bank accounts containing RM10.2 million along with other assets were seized in connection with the probe into alleged corruption involving e-waste processing, effluent disposal and scheduled waste-dumping. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK