Grab Malaysia reinstates rider involved in petrol pump spat after users threaten to boycott app

JOHOR BAHRU – Grab Malaysia has reinstated a suspended rider who was involved in an altercation with two Singaporean men at a petrol station in Johor Bahru recently.

The rider had purportedly confronted the two men on June 16 after he saw them attempting to fill up gasoline into a barrel. The incident was recorded on video and went viral on social media.

“Upon completion of the investigation, which includes conversations with the said partner, we have since reinstated him,” the ride-hailing company said in a statement on Thursday.

Grab said that the rider was on the job when the incident occurred. The company said it also received reports from the public on the incident.

As part of a precautionary measure, the company said it temporarily suspended the rider’s account while investigating the matter.

Grab said it has apologised to the rider “if he felt unjustly treated”, adding that the seemingly harsh measure was necessary due to safety concerns.

Earlier, a number of netizens took to Twitter claiming that they would boycott Grab Malaysia and uninstall the application after local media reported that the rider involved in the altercation had been suspended.

The rider shared the news of his suspension on TikTok on June 21. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK