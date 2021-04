Ride-hailing company Grab has bought a stake in Indonesian technology and media conglomerate Emtek, a signal that their digital payment firms - OVO and Dana - may be merged.

Singapore-based Grab bought a stake of around 4 per cent, valued at more than 4 trillion rupiah (S$366 million), in a recent private placement sale of Emtek shares, a person who helped with the transaction told The Straits Times.