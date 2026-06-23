GoTo, Grab to cut driver commissions to 8% in Indonesia
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JAKARTA – Indonesian ride-hailing and food delivery firm GoTo and Singapore-based Grab will lower per-trip commissions taken from their two-wheeled drivers in Indonesia to 8 per cent from 20 per cent previously beginning on July 1, the companies said on June 23.
Here are some key details:
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto first announced an 8 per cent cap on commissions during a speech on May 1 but gave no timeline for implementation of the measure.
GoTo’s vice-president director Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo said at a press conference that they “support the efforts to continue increasing the prosperity of the drivers”.
She and Grab Indonesia CEO Neneng Goenadi said their companies will begin applying the 8 per cent commission rate on July 1.
In January, Reuters exclusively reported on the planned regulation that could threaten the profitability of ride-hailing platforms in their largest market in South-east Asia.
Deputy Parliament speaker Cucun Ahmad Syamsurijal said the reduced commissions were proof that Prabowo’s administration “is genuinely committed to standing by all ride-hailing drivers”. REUTERS