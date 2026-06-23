GoTo, Grab to cut driver commissions to 8% in Indonesia

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An earlier report by Reuters said the regulation could threaten the profitability of ride-hailing platforms in Indonesia.

JAKARTA – Indonesian ride-hailing and food delivery firm GoTo and Singapore-based Grab will lower per-trip commissions taken from their two-wheeled drivers in Indonesia to 8 per cent from 20 per cent previously beginning on July 1, the companies said on June 23 .

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