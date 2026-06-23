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GoTo, Grab to cut driver commissions to 8% in Indonesia

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An earlier report by Reuters said the regulation could threaten the profitability of ride-hailing platforms in Indonesia.

An earlier report by Reuters said the regulation could threaten the profitability of ride-hailing platforms in Indonesia.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

JAKARTA – Indonesian ride-hailing and food delivery firm GoTo and Singapore-based Grab will lower per-trip commissions taken from their two-wheeled drivers in Indonesia to 8 per cent from 20 per cent previously beginning on July 1, the companies said on June 23.

Here are some key details:

  • Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto first announced an 8 per cent cap on commissions during a speech on May 1 but gave no timeline for implementation of the measure.

  • GoTo’s vice-president director Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo said at a press conference that they “support the efforts to continue increasing the prosperity of the drivers”.

  • She and Grab Indonesia CEO Neneng Goenadi said their companies will begin applying the 8 per cent commission rate on July 1.

  • In January, Reuters exclusively reported on the planned regulation that could threaten the profitability of ride-hailing platforms in their largest market in South-east Asia.

  • Deputy Parliament speaker Cucun Ahmad Syamsurijal said the reduced commissions were proof that Prabowo’s administration “is genuinely committed to standing by all ride-hailing drivers”. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.