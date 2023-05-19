Gordon Ramsay praises Malaysian influencer Khairul Aming’s dish

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay lauded Malaysian influencer and internet personality Khairul Aming’s cooking in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, offering to show him how to prepare the dish when he arrives in Malaysia “next week”.

In Khairul’s original video posted on May 5 which Ramsay reacted to, he prepares a portion of burnt sugar steamed pudding, crediting the recipe to Gordon Ramsay’s cook book Uncharted.

“The pudding tastes really good,” Khairul said in the video’s description. “Please give it a try!”

On Thursday, Ramsay posted his reaction to Khairul’s video on TikTok, where he has over 37 million followers.

“Hello Malaysia! We love Malaysia,” he quips at the start of the video.