Go easy on burning of joss papers during Qing Ming, says Malaysian Chinese associations

PETALING JAYA - Exasperated with having to clear tonnes of waste every year, leading Chinese associations in Malaysia have implored those observing Qing Ming to go easy on the burning of joss paper and food offerings.

The management of Kwong Tong Cemetery, the largest and oldest one in Kuala Lumpur, had to hire several five-tonne lorries to clear some 150 tonnes of “tomb-sweeping garbage” every Qing Ming for the past several years.

Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) president T. C. Goh said the management of most cemeteries have had to deal with similar challenges during Qing Ming, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day or Chinese All Souls’ Day. It is typically observed by ethnic Chinese around the world, and is devoted to remembering and honouring the dead.

Calling for “greener” Qing Ming practices, Tan Sri Goh said this would be in line with modern development and environmental protection.

“Such practices contribute to the cleanliness and beautification of the cemetery, preventing rubbish accumulation, which can be unhygienic. It should be regarded as one of the ‘reform movements’ of the Chinese community,” he said in an interview with The Star.

Mr Goh said this would require the cooperation of the Chinese community, to not just reduce waste generation but to comply with the regulations set by the authorities.

“Even if the offerings are not taken home, it is important to put them or other food items in the designated sorting bins or trash cans that have been provided for easy disposal,” he said.

Mr Goh noted that in some countries, tomb-sweeping involves only the offering of incense or flowers.

He said Kwong Tong Cemetery managed to reduce “leftovers” to about 35 tonnes in 2021 after adopting a series of measures.

However, he said, this amount was still massive.

“As such, the management has to make the same appeal and put in efforts every year,” he added.

Kwong Tong Cemetery, which opened in 1895, has some 200,000 graves and 100,000 columbarium niches.

It is the burial place of many historical figures, including Yap Ah Loy, who founded Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

Managed by the association, the cemetery covers 106ha, mostly at Bukit Seputeh, with another smaller site in Sungai Besi.

Federation of Selangor and KL Chinese Cemetery Associations executive adviser Lee Chun Kong said people should take the offerings home after prayers instead of leaving them at the graveyard.

“Let’s avoid food waste, especially when food security has become a concern in recent years,” he said.