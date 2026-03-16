Global energy crisis jacks up international ferry fares in Batam

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Ferry fares for routes from Batam, Riau Islands, to and from Malaysia and Singapore have increased to offset rising fuel costs.

BATAM, Riau Islands – Geopolitical tensions in West Asia following the unprovoked attacks against Iran by the US and Israel triggered a spike in the world’s crude oil prices, directly impacting the regional sea transport sector.

The ferry fares for international routes from Batam, Riau Islands, to and from Malaysia and Singapore have significantly increased to offset mounting fuel costs.

Observation at Batam Center International Port on March 13 showed normal crossing activities despite increasing fares since March 12 by all ferry operators serving the route to Singapore.

“Ferry fares have increased since yesterday ( March 12 ) due to fuel operational costs,” said a booth attendant for one of the ferry operators, Majestic Fast Ferry, in Batam Center International Port.

Four operators serving the Batam-Singapore route – BatamFast, Horizon, Majestic and Sindo Ferry – issued an announcement about the fuel surcharge on March 11 .

For passengers departing from Singapore, the one-way surcharge is S$6. For those departing from the Indonesian cities of Batam, Tanjung Pinang and Tanjung Balai, the surcharge is 65,000 rupiah (S$4.90) .

Each ferry operator has its own fare, but the round-trip fare range is between 700,000 rupiah and 900,000 rupiah before the surcharge.

Batam has five international ports with routes to Singapore and Malaysia. In addition to Batam Center, there is also Nongsa Point Marina, Sekupang Port, Harbour Bay Port and Coast Gold Bengkong Port.

This situation has triggered concern among daily cross-border workers whose livelihoods rely on the busiest transportation route in Riau Islands province.

Mr Abas Nasir, who works for a broadcast company in Singapore, opted to commute from Batam to Singapore every week and rented an apartment with his family in Batam to reduce cost of living.

“I moved to Batam because the apartment cost for a family in Singapore is very expensive and has increased significantly in the past two years,” he told The Jakarta Post.

“If transportation cost also increases, I will have to arrange things again. We want to see what the cost is in the next few months.”

Meanwhile, the owner of Pagi Sore Travel in Batam selling all international ferry tickets, Mr Akong, said that fares increased not only for ferries to Singapore, but also to Malaysia.

Ferry fares for routes to Malaysia have increased from 60,000 rupiah to 70,000 rupiah since January.

He said: “Ferry fares have increased since early this year.

“We do not know yet if the global oil increase will also increase the fares to Malaysia again.”

Increased tourism

Mr Akong said the increased fares to Singapore have yet to affect the number of passengers.

“The surcharge has just been two days. We haven’t seen any decrease in passengers,” he said.

Data by Statistics Indonesia showed the number of foreign visitors to Batam in 2025 reached 1.61 million. Most of the visitors came through international ferry ports.

The highest number of visitors was recorded in December 2025 with 195,525 visits, an increase of 53.15 per cent from the number of visits in November 2025 at 127,667.

Tourists from Singapore dominated the visits in December at 55.13 per cent of total foreigners.

In the period from January to November, the number of visitors was 1.41 million, a growth of 20.97 per cent when compared with the same period in 2024.

During the period, Singapore dominated the country of origin with 49.74 per cent with 78,280 visitors in November.

The Batam city administration set a target of 1.75 million visits in 2026.

Batam Tourism Agency head Ardiwinata was upbeat that the increasing crude oil price will not affect the number of people visiting Batam.

“I am still optimistic to achieve the target of foreign tourists visiting Batam this year at 1.75 million despite increased fares due to the higher fuel price,” he said. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK