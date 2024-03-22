Girl from Sabah in viral ‘treetop Internet’ video years ago now a rising film star

KOTA KINABALU – Four years ago, university student Veveonah Mosibin made headlines for her “treetop Internet” YouTube video, receiving both backlash and praise for highlighting the connectivity problems faced by many Sabahans.

The 22-year-old marine science student is in the limelight again, but for a much happier reason.

She is starring in several locally produced movies expected to air in cinemas either by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

“The movie I am currently in is titled Terjebak. This is an engaging action film with thrilling fight scenes and a humanitarian message,” Ms Veveonah said when contacted. She said the film features local talent from Sabah speaking Sabahan Malay, and it was filmed in Keningau and Tambunan. She plays the supporting role of a fighter and bodyguard named Lulu.

“This movie aims to inspire the younger generation to steer clear of crime,” she said.

“Throughout its 90-minute run time, viewers would get to watch how the characters bring redemption and familial love into the story.”

Asked how she got involved in acting, Ms Veveonah said it started when she was approached by Trespar Pita, an actor with ONTV Production.

“Initially, I collaborated with film director Jade Morris and photography director Greg Giting Sobondok for a special shoot commemorating Malaysia Day in July 2023... titled Kami Anak Malaysia (We Are Children Of Malaysia), for RTM Sabah,” she said.

“Subsequently, Jade invited me to participate in this horror film, Swang, which we filmed in December 2023. Following that, she offered me the role of Lulu in Terjebak.”

Ms Veveonah said it was a bit awkward for her at first, but she quickly learnt the craft and got the hang of acting, immersing herself in characters she played. “Here (in Swang) I play Lenny, one of the main characters. This is a story set in a remote village surrounded by forests.”

It tells of a group of teenagers – Kulat, Black, Dina and Lenny – who were dared to spend a night in a mysterious house believed to be haunted by evil spirits and to find out its secrets, said Ms Veveonah.

“The shooting is over. We are in the process of editing and clearing other technical matters,” she added. Amid her shooting schedule, she still juggles school, although she managed to get the directors and producers to do the filming while she was on a semester break.

“For now until July, I’m interning at Universiti Malaysia Sabah. I’ll finish my degree in marine science in July and I am expected to graduate in December,” she said.

While people still brand her the “treetop girl”, Ms Veveonah has since put her treetop video days behind her. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK