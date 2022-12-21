Girl, 8, drowns in wave pool of Melaka theme park

ALOR GAJAH, Malaysia - An eight-year-old girl from Johor has drowned in the wave pool of a theme park while on holiday in Alor Gajah with her neighbours.

Alor Gajah’s officer in charge of police district (OCPD) Superintendent Arshad Abu identified the victim as Puteri Sofeà Hanis Dania Jamaluddin, and said the incident occurred at 3.15pm on Tuesday.

He said the victim was travelling with a group from her village of Kg Sungai Tuansih Tanjung Sedeli in Kota Tinggi.

“Seventy-nine families from the village were on a holiday trip here,” he said on Wednesday.

Superintendent Arshad said the group arrived at the park at 11am and the victim went for a swim with some of her neighbours in the 1m-deep pool.

When she got into difficulties, lifeguards pulled her out and tried to resuscitate her.

However, she was pronounced dead at Hospital Alor Gajah later that day, Superintendent Arshad added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK