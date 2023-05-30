Girl, 11, hospitalised after eating cannabis-laced biscuits in Malaysia

IPOH – An 11-year-old girl from Gerik has been hospitalised after eating homemade biscuits baked with cannabis.

Perak police chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, said the girl was being treated at Hospital Taiping following the incident which happened at 10.25pm on Monday.

“She was initially sent to the Lawin health clinic for treatment after suffering from shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea. A medical assistant there contacted us about the matter,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“She was referred to Hospital Gerik before being sent to Taiping.”

Mr Mohd Yusri said the girl’s 38-year-old father was arrested on Tuesday.

“His urine test came back positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). He will be remanded until June 3 to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK