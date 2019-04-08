German tourist, 27, raped and killed on Thai island

BANGKOK (DPA) - A 27-year-old German woman was raped and killed on an island in Thailand, police said on Monday (April 8).

The woman's body was found on Sunday on Ko Sichang, in the Gulf of Thailand, around 75km from the capital Bangkok, the police told dpa.

A 24-year-old suspect who works as a municipal trash collector was in police custody and has confessed to the crime, according to Ko Sichang police chief Ungkul Sarakul.

The woman, who arrived in Thailand on March 23, was travelling alone on Sunday on a day trip from Si Racha on the mainland to Ko Sichang, police said. The attack occurred at around 3pm.