German ‘Mr Spray’ arrested in Bangkok over Koh Phangan graffiti spree

– Thai immigration police arrested a 58-year-old German national known locally as “Mr Spray” at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sao Chingcha (Giant Swing) area, after a week-long search linked to an alleged graffiti spree on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province.

The authorities said the suspect, identified as Tom Heine, allegedly fled Koh Phangan for Bangkok to evade arrest. Officers from Immigration Bureau Division 2 tracked him to the hotel and detained him under a warrant issued on Feb 4.

Residents and business owners documented red spray-painted messages at more than 40 locations around the island, including slogans such as “SAVE GAZA” and “LIBRE”.

The alleged vandalism targeted roadside information signs, electricity poles and other public structures, with some private premises also affected, prompting anger among locals who said it hurt the island’s image.

Before he was detained, the man contacted local media to explain his actions, describing them as politically motivated. He also apologised for damage to private property and for upsetting residents and business operators.

The police said he faces charges including damaging public property and alleged violations under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act. The authorities have cited potential penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht (S$4,000). Immigration officials have also indicated his visa may be reviewed, raising the possibility of deportation.

The Immigration Bureau is scheduled to meet on Feb 6 to consider revoking his visa and deporting him. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK